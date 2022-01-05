How 3-D technology, goodwill gestures helped restore ‘Cleveland Krishna’ to divine glory

David C. Barnett:

The Cleveland Museum of Art has tried for decades to do right by this guy. He first arrived at the museum in the 1970s, broken into pieces.

Curators tried to put him back together, but didn't quite get it right. And then, about four years ago, a new generation of museum staffers decided to try again.

It's been a long journey. The story actually starts hundreds of years ago in Southern Cambodia near the entrance of a sacred site at the twin-peaked mountain of Phnom Da. It was there where sculptors carved the image of the Hindu god Krishna. This popular deity was depicted holding a mountain over his head like an umbrella to protect his worshipers from a torrential rainstorm.

Sonya Rhie Mace, Curator, Cleveland Museum of Art: The ritual to make this sculpture sacred when it was installed, part of the installation included putting tokens of gold under the tenet, inside the pedestal. And so poor thieves looking for gold would topple the sculptures to get the gold.