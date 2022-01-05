Jan. 6 insurrection ‘came very close,’ to being much worse, Rep. Jeffries says

Judy Woodruff:

With few exceptions, members of the two political parties view January 6 very differently.

For a Democrat's take now, we are joined by the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. He is Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Congressman Jeffries, thank you very much for being with us.

I believe you heard at least part of what Congressman Nehls was saying.

But I want to ask you. You were on the floor of the House on January 6. What memory do you take away from that day?