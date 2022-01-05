Trump supporter Rep. Nehls on defending the Capitol against pro-Trump mob

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX):

Well, actually, thank you, Lisa, for having me.

It actually was a hand sanitizer. It was a wooden hand sanitizer. I was at the back doors, the center doors leading into, obviously, the House chamber. Those doors would be the same doors a president would walk through when he would deliver a State of the Union.

And I was positioned back at those doors. And, obviously, once we went — were going through the objectors in the Arizona, and the state of Arizona was there, and then, all of a sudden, several uniformed personnel in plainclothes. Obviously, the plainclothes rushed Nancy off the dais back there and rushed her back in her speaker's lobby.

But, the doors started shaking violently. I mean, the doors were locked, but people were banging on those doors. And Capitol Police were there. I was told by one of them that I must leave. And I chose not to. I said: "I'm not. I am not leaving. I'm going to sit there and I'm going to be there with my brothers and sisters in blue."

And the doors kept shaking violently. You could hear the commotion on the other side. And then you can see in some of the photos that furniture was brought over to help secure those doors.

But there was a — these wooden hand sanitizers. And Markwayne Mullin, another member of Congress, was there. And he broke off — broke off that hand sanitizer off that wooden base, and there was another one there. And I did the same thing. So that was my weapon for the day should those individuals be successful in getting through those doors.

And thank goodness they weren't.