With May’s plan defeated, could a no-deal Brexit be ‘ruinous’ for the UK?

Ryan Chilcote:

So the two logical options are, one, that the U.K. chooses to pursue a new deal with the European Union. Now, right now, the E.U. is saying they're not going to renegotiate the exit terms. However, the E.U. would love if the U.K. came back with a softer Brexit, if they wanted to leave the E.U., but have a closer relationship after that with the European Union.

That would require the prime minister to reach across party lines, if you will, to the leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, and do some kind of deal that they have already said that they would support, a softer Brexit.

That seems pretty difficult to imagine. You know, they really don't like one another. There isn't that kind of bipartisan love, if you will, to see something like that happen. The other option is that this goes back to the British people, a second referendum. They could be asked, do you support the prime minister's deal that she reached with the European Union?

Obviously, it's just been rejected by the Parliament, but the people would be asked. Or do you think the U.K., in fact, now that we know what we know, should remain in the European Union? Those are really the only two options on the table — Judy.