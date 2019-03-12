‘Political meltdown’ grips UK after Theresa May’s Brexit defeat

Peter Westmacott:

Well, it's not even as clear as that, I'm afraid, Judy.

What the parliamentarians will like say is, we don't like the idea of what is crashing out with no deal, because it would be chaotic in a whole lot of different ways. And neither the European Union nor the United Kingdom is ready for that.

But what they're not saying is what they would like, and that's part of the prime minister's frustration. She rushed off to Strasbourg over the weekend to try and put a few improvements to her package, but, unfortunately, without checking first with her own law officer, the attorney general, thought that the package would do the trick.

And he then opined this morning, saying it doesn't give the legal guarantees that she had hoped for. And so result was the Parliament said, this isn't good enough. So we're a bit stuck in that sense.

The most likely thing, therefore, is extending the timetable, if the European side will agree. And a lot of the signs today — this evening — since the vote, are that the European Commission and the European member states are not giving this away for nothing, that they will have their own views as to how long the extension might be.

And there may be some conditions that are not to the liking of the United Kingdom. So you could still end up crashing out, but it feels to me it is not so likely that it will happen on the 29th of March because there is likely to be a vote for an extension, if the Europeans agree to it, on Thursday.