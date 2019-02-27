How a former independent counsel analyzes the legal implications of Cohen’s testimony

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the legal questions Michael Cohen's testimony may raise for the president.

Solomon Wisenberg was deputy independent counsel during the Whitewater investigation in the early 1990s, in which he personally questioned President Bill Clinton.

Mr. Wisenberg, thank you very much for joining us again.

Did you hear anything in today — thank you.

Did you hear anything in today's testimony that you think places President Trump in any or further legal jeopardy?