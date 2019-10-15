How a ‘lens of fear’ can make officers more likely to use deadly force

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, this shooting came less than two weeks after a former police officer in Dallas was convicted of murder for fatally shooting a man in his home.

In this case, Atatiana Jefferson was playing video games on Saturday with her 8-year-old nephew when a neighbor saw her front door ajar and called the non-emergency police line to express concern.

Body camera footage shows officer Aaron Dean and his partner circling around the home, walking through a gate into Jefferson's backyard, before stopping at a window.

Dean then shouts, "Put your hands up," and then he fires his gun. Jefferson's nephew, who was in that room, says his aunt pointed her gun at the window after hearing noises outside.

Joining me now is Seth Stoughton. He's an associate professor of law at the University of South Carolina. He is also a former police officer who served in Tallahassee, Florida.

Seth Stoughton, welcome to the "NewsHour."

I want to ask you about what we know about the exact circumstances in this case.

The interim police officer — interim police chief, rather, Ed Kraus, said earlier, nobody looked at that video and said there was any doubt this officer acted inappropriately.

You have seen that body camera footage. What, to you, says his actions were inappropriate?