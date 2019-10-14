News Wrap: Texas police officer resigns over fatal shooting of black woman

Judy Woodruff:

Both sides said that significant gaps remain in the talks, which could spill into next week.

Ecuadorians are celebrating deal between the government and indigenous leaders to end nearly two weeks of protests that left seven dead. The agreement would cancel an austerity package, including sharp fuel price hikes, that set off the demonstrations. In the capital, Quito, protesters danced in the streets overnight.

And, today, thousands of demonstrators and volunteers cleaned a park where police had clashed with protesters.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 29 points to close at 26787. The Nasdaq fell eight points to close at 8048. The S&P 500 dropped four.

Three researchers working to fight poverty have won the Nobel Prize for Economics. They are Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Michael Kremer of Harvard. Their studies favored practical steps: breaking down poverty into areas like education and health care, and then testing specific solutions.