News Wrap: Texas police officer resigns over fatal shooting of black woman

the white police officer who fatally shot a black woman inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home over the weekend has resigned. Body camera video shows the officer, Aaron Dean, firing immediately after shouting at Atatiana Jefferson to show her hands. Also, Spain's highest court convicted 12 Catalan separatist leaders over the region's failed 2017 attempt to secede.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news, a white police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, has resigned after fatally shooting a black woman in her own home Saturday.
The officer, Aaron Dean, was responding to a call about an open door. Police body-cam video showed Dean firing a split-second after shouting at 28 year old Atatiana Jefferson to show her hands.
Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus:
Ed Kraus:
Nobody looked at this video and said that there's any doubt that this officer acted inappropriately. Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations of several policies, including our use of force policy, our de-escalation policy, and unprofessional conduct.
Judy Woodruff:
Jefferson's family told reporters today they want accountability.
Ashley Carr:
There is simply no justification for his actions. She was enjoying a life in her home, where no one would have expected it to be — her own life to be in harm's way, especially not at the hands of a civil servant.
Judy Woodruff:
Meanwhile, former Georgia police officer Robert Olsen today was found not guilty of murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a black man who was unarmed and naked.
In Spain, the Supreme Court has convicted 12 Catalan separatist leaders over the region's failed secession attempt in 2017. After the ruling, protesters clashed with riot police outside the airport in the region's capital, Barcelona, injuring dozens. And thousands descended on the streets of the city, with separatists decrying the decision.
Woman (through translator):
These people have been unfairly sentenced, although we already know this was going to happen because it had been decided already. That has been a fake trial. There is no other name for this.
Judy Woodruff:
The Catalan regional president called the verdict an act of vengeance and said that it wouldn't stop a bid for independence.
In Britain, Queen Elizabeth opened a new session of Parliament today as the deadline looms for the country's exit from the European Union. In the House of Lords, she gave a ceremonial queen's speech, written by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
She said his government is committed to leaving the E.U. by the end-of-month deadline.
Queen Elizabeth II:
"My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on the 31st of October. My government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union based on free trade and friendly cooperation."
Judy Woodruff:
Both sides said that significant gaps remain in the talks, which could spill into next week.
Ecuadorians are celebrating deal between the government and indigenous leaders to end nearly two weeks of protests that left seven dead. The agreement would cancel an austerity package, including sharp fuel price hikes, that set off the demonstrations. In the capital, Quito, protesters danced in the streets overnight.
And, today, thousands of demonstrators and volunteers cleaned a park where police had clashed with protesters.
On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 29 points to close at 26787. The Nasdaq fell eight points to close at 8048. The S&P 500 dropped four.
Three researchers working to fight poverty have won the Nobel Prize for Economics. They are Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Michael Kremer of Harvard. Their studies favored practical steps: breaking down poverty into areas like education and health care, and then testing specific solutions.
Esther Duflo:
It goes in two ways. It goes in designing the policies, not based on your intuition or whatever happens to be the flavor of the month, but based on a better understanding of how the poor live, why they make the choices they make, what are the specific traps that hold them back, and how to — what lever to push that could unlock these traps.
Judy Woodruff:
Duflo, who is married to Banerjee, is only the second woman to win the economics prize.
And in a surprise, judges have awarded two authors the prestigious Booker Prize. Canadian Margaret Atwood won for "The Testaments," a sequel to her bestselling novel "The Handmaid's Tale." And British author Bernardine Evaristo is the first black woman to win the major literary prize for her novel "Girl, Woman, Other."
