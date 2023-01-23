How a new chief of staff will affect the Biden White House amid documents scandal

Geoff Bennett:

As President Biden enters his third year in office, there's a change coming at the top of his leadership team.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain will leave his post in the coming weeks. The departure comes as the president prepares to deliver the State of the Union address and deals with continued questions about his handling of classified material.

Our White House correspondent, Laura Barrón-López, is here with the details.

It's good to see you, as always.