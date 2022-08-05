How a new national emergency declaration could slow the spread of monkeypox

Dr. Jay Varma:

Yes, and I think that's what's most frustrating to me and to many others.

If you are going to name a disease out there that — to test the U.S. pandemic preparedness, give it a stress test, this was a perfect test case. Unlike COVID, which is a brand-new disease, so people needed to invent everything from scratch, this was a disease that there were test kits available at over 70 public laboratories around the country, there was a stockpile of a drug to treat this that U.S. taxpayers paid to develop and stockpile, and there was even a vaccine available.

And yet, even though the government was basically almost given the answers to the test, it had trouble passing it at the beginning. And that's kind of the challenge that I think a lot of us are facing.

But I want to emphasize, the actions the government, the administration is taking right now are the right ones, and I'm hopeful all that these will help avert some of the problems that we have seen over the past two or three months.