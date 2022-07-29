How a potential Senate deal could lower health care costs for millions of Americans

Laura Barrón-López:

Judy, for the first time, the federal government could have the power to negotiate prices for some of the costliest drugs covered under Medicare.

The proposed legislation would also help Medicare recipients by capping out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 a year, imposing financial penalties on drug manufacturers who raise prices faster than inflation, and removing the 5 percent co-pay beneficiaries must pay when they max out on coverage for high-cost drugs.

Drug companies have fought these types of drug pricing reforms for years. But, if the bill passes, it could provide relief to millions of Americans.

For more on all this, I'm joined by Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News.

Julie, thanks for being here.