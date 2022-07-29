Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, the death toll rises as already catastrophic flooding worsens in Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia. Then, the sister of an American sentenced to 14 years for cannabis possession discusses his exclusion from a proposed prisoner swap. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the climate and health care deal in Congress and the economy's uncertain direction.
