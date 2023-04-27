How a restaurant is helping diners think deeply about immigrant culture and food

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
Mike Fritz
Karina Cuevas
A new restaurant in Boston traces the remarkable journey of immigrant food and celebrates the people who help bring it to our tables. Laura Barrón-López gives us a taste of Comfort Kitchen.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
