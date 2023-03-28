Lack of attention paid to woman’s disappearance highlights plight of missing Latinas

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
Karina Cuevas
Mike Fritz
Last year, more than 270,000 women and girls went missing across the country. Studies have shown that when women of color disappear, they are far less likely to receive media attention. As Laura Barrón-López reports, along with producers Karina Cuevas and Mike Fritz, the case of a missing immigrant in Boston is raising new concerns about how fast police respond.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
