Many a masterpiece has been recorded at Capricorn Sound Studios in Macon, Georgia. Otis Redding’s manager, Phil Walden, co-founded the label, and Capricorn went on to produce a decade of southern rock hits. But as the music industry changed, Capricorn went bankrupt and fell into disrepair -- until a recent revival lifted the studio, and the city, back into the limelight. Jeffrey Brown reports.