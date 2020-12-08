How a vaccine will be administered to hard-to-reach communities

Carlos del Rio:

The greatest effort, first of all, is going to be to have people trust the vaccine and to be willing to be vaccinated.

And we live in a country that, unfortunately, because of years of racism and years of abuse by the health care and health infrastructure of African-Americans and Hispanics, the populations that need it the most may be the ones that are more reluctant to get the vaccine.

They're not — they're not anti-vaxxers. They're not denials of the vaccine. They simply are distrustful of the system. So, I think the first thing we need to do is, we need to work with leaders in those communities, religious leaders, community leaders, to ensure that trust in the vaccine exists.

The second thing is, we need to be sure that the vaccine gets to every corner, so it's not just going to be in the cities; it's going to be in rural communities; it's going to be in — everywhere that we need to get the vaccine, but, again, getting it to the most remote place in Alaska.

But think about the postal system. Think about how the postal system get letters everywhere that is necessary. And I think — I'm convinced that distribution systems such as the ones that exist for Amazon, for Coca-Cola, and pharmacists and the military can get it done.

But it's not going to be easy. But, at the end of the day, we have to get the vaccine to every single person that needs it.