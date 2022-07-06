How abortion providers are adjusting to new realities in a post-Roe world

Stephanie Sy:

In this post-Roe world, physicians in states with near total abortion bans are having to wade through medically and ethically murky waters.

In Texas, for example, a law set to go into effect makes all abortions illegal, including in cases of rape and incest. The only exception is to keep a woman from dying. But what does that mean in practice?

To help us understand, I'm joined by Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, an OB-GYN in Texas who had offered abortion care as part of her practice.

Dr. Moayedi, thank you so much for joining the "NewsHour."

I want to jump right in here.

In Texas, the law says if a doctor sees — quote — "substantial impairment of bodily function during a pregnancy," they can legally provide an abortion. But couldn't that mean something different to every doctor? And what are the ramifications of that?