Wednesday on the NewsHour, red flag laws are brought into question following revelations that the suspected Highland Park shooter passed multiple background checks. Then, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains defiant in the face of calls to resign. Plus, Phoenix seeks ways to offset rapidly rising temperatures that pose a major health risk to its most vulnerable residents.
