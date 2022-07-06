July 6, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, red flag laws are brought into question following revelations that the suspected Highland Park shooter passed multiple background checks. Then, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains defiant in the face of calls to resign. Plus, Phoenix seeks ways to offset rapidly rising temperatures that pose a major health risk to its most vulnerable residents.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: