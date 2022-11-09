Election surveys highlight important issues that led to voters’ decisions in midterms

Amy Walter:

Well, it was actually what Democrats had wanted to do for many months in this election, was to make it less of a referendum than a choice, a choice between President Biden, but also Donald Trump, or maybe MAGA-ism.

President Biden would go on the trail a lot talking about, this isn't your father's Republican Party. We're fighting here for the soul of America. You heard a lot about election denialism and protecting democracy on the campaign trail. And what you saw from voters was exactly that. Many of them believed that, yes, while they didn't — they didn't necessarily approve of Biden, those who somewhat disapproved of Biden still ultimately ended up vote — splitting their vote for Democrats and Republicans.

But many of the folks who said, I really like — I want to make this an election about the economy or about Joe Biden were also cross-pressured because they didn't like what they were seeing on the Republican side.

And the interesting thing, Judy, once we have all the data back, it'll be fascinating to go through all of it. But it seems to me, in these last two midterm elections, the challenge for Republicans has been, they have all the baggage of MAGA-ism and Trumpism without Trump on the ballot to help turn out voters who just don't turn out unless Trump is on the ballot.

And so it became a choice between the sort of Trump wing and Biden, but, without Trump on the ballot, wasn't able to turn out some of those infrequent voters who potentially could have helped Republicans do a little bit better.