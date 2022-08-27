How airports can make travel more accessible for flyers with disabilities

A recent report from the Department of Transportation showed that complaints from flyers with disabilities have more than doubled since before the pandemic, leading the department to announce a "Bill of Rights" to help people understand their protections under federal law. Some airports are stepping up to help ensure everyone has a smooth ride. Special correspondent Megan Thompson reports.

