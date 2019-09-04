How Amazon deforestation could push the climate to a ‘tipping point’

Judy Woodruff:

The Amazon forests are burning at a record-breaking pace, sparking serious concerns around the world.

The source? They are mainly being set by ranchers and farmers clearing the land for cultivation.

With the support of the Pulitzer Center, Amna Nawaz and producer Mike Fritz recently trekked deep into Brazil to witness what is driving this deforestation.

It's part of our ongoing series, Brazil on the Brink.