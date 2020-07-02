How American voters view Trump’s handling of racial unrest and COVID-19

Yamiche Alcindor:

With President Trump's inflammatory rhetoric driving away some moderates, November is shaping up to be a final test of his strategy.

For a closer look at how the president's rhetoric and his response to coronavirus is resonating across the country, I'm joined by Chris Buskirk. He is the editor of the conservative journal and Web site American Greatness. He joins us from Phoenix. And Cynthia Tucker, she is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and the journalist in residence at the University of South Alabama.

Thank you so much to both of you for being here.

Cynthia, I'm going to start with you.

In the last few weeks, we have heard the president talk about a number of things, including Confederate monuments and the protests.

What are your biggest takeaways? And how do you think this is resonating with voters across the country and, of course, in Alabama, where you are?