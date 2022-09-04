How American workers are faring after two years of pandemic turmoil

Labor Day this year comes after a pandemic-induced rollercoaster of historically high unemployment followed by very low unemployment numbers. What has this meant for workers themselves? Maximillian Alvaraz of the Real News Network and the Working People podcast and Tsedal Neely, professor at Harvard Business School, join Lisa Desjardins to talk about this complicated moment for American workers.

