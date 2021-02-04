How Americans can co-exist after the deadly insurrection

Anne Applebaum:

Social media accelerates and exaggerates trends that already exist.

And, of course, one of the functions that it now has is that it now enables you or me or anyone or this group of people to live in a completely separate world from everyone else. So, you can live in a world where all the news you get and all the information that you see and all the things that your friends are sharing with you all confirm and repeat things that are according to your point of view.

And that means you can now live, in effect, in an alternate reality. And we now have a percentage of the country who do live in an alternate reality, in which Trump won the election, and the election was stolen by Joe Biden. And we now have, as a country, a problem. What are we going to do about that group of people?

Thinking about this, I actually came to a conclusion that is a little bit counterintuitive or surprising for a lot of Americans. One of the best tactics is to change the subject. Having all of us shout at one another about our existential differences all the time isn't going to solve the problem.

But if we can find ways of working constructively together on something else, whether it is, locally, I don't know, building a road or bridge, or whether it's, nationally, setting up a real volunteer corps that will help distribute the vaccine, if you are talking about that kind of issue, then are you not talking about the existential issues that provoke violence.