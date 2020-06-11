How Americans’ drinking habits have changed during the pandemic

Austin McMullen:

There's nothing really else to do.

So, yes, not only have I just kind of been drinking more, but it's been more — definitely not socially. It's just drink, play "Madden," watch TV.

But then I'll start to feel bad about it. But then I'll go outside and I'll see everybody else is doing the same thing. And I will take my recyclables down there, and it's just full of bottles of just different kinds of alcohol.

So, every once in a while, I will kind of get like, man, I should probably slow down. I feel kind of upset about this. But then I realize that everybody else is doing the same thing.