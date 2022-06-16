How anti-abortion activists laid the groundwork for rollback of Roe v. Wade

Judy Woodruff:

Last month, a leaked draft opinion show that the Supreme Court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that provided a right to abortion across the country. That decision is not yet final.

But, as special correspondent Cat Wise reports, the work by abortion rights opponents to arrive at this moment has been decades in the making.

James Bopp Jr., General Counsel, Right to Life: And then, of course, Vice President Cheney, President George W. Bush.