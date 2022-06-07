How states are preparing for a Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade

Leave your feedback
The U.S. Supreme Court is soon expected to issue what could be a momentous decision upending abortion rights. Last month, a leaked draft revealed the conservative justices were preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion regulation to the states. NewsHour's Adam Kemp in Oklahoma City, Gabrielle Hays in St. Louis and Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado in Fresno join Judy Woodruff to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: