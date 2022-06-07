How states are preparing for a Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court is soon expected to issue what could be a momentous decision upending abortion rights. Last month, a leaked draft revealed the conservative justices were preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion regulation to the states. NewsHour's Adam Kemp in Oklahoma City, Gabrielle Hays in St. Louis and Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado in Fresno join Judy Woodruff to discuss.