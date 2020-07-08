How anti-racism is a treatment for the ‘cancer’ of racism

Judy Woodruff:

Protests over the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor have sparked a renewed dialogue on racism in America.

Advocates for reform want policy and governmental changes. But there are also questions about what we can do as individuals to recognize our own inherent racism, and to work to change that.

As part of our Race Matters series, Amna Nawaz spoke earlier with two scholars to explore racism in America and the concept of anti-racism.

Ibram X. Kendi is the author of "How to Be an Antiracist." And he is a professor of history and the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. Robin DiAngelo is the author of the book "White Fragility," and is a consultant and educator on racial and social justice issues.