How artist Mariano Rodríguez’s work honored his Cuban heritage while breaking rules

Amna Nawaz:

One of Cuba's most celebrated avant-garde painters, Mariano Rodriguez, was a prolific 20th century artist whose exposure in the U.S. was cut short after the Cuban Revolution.

But now there's a resurfacing of his work at the McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College.

Special correspondent Jared Bowen of WGBH Boston has our story for our arts and culture series, Canvas.