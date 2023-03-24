How Biden and Trudeau’s border deal affects asylum-seekers entering Canada

Amna Nawaz:

On his first presidential trip to Canada, President Biden met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the duo announced a Northern border deal to address the growing number of migrants crossing from the U.S. into Canada.

In 2022, Canada saw some 40,000 crossings at unofficial points of entry, the highest number in five years. Most of those were at Roxham Road in Upstate New York, where the crossing into Quebec has become the busiest route for asylum seekers. The deal allows Canada to turn away people at irregular entry points like Roxham and send them back to the United States.

Canada also pledged to welcome some 15,000 Central American migrants through legal pathways. President Biden spoke about the deal in a speech to Canada's Parliament today.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: I applaud Canada for stepping up with similar programs, opening new legal pathways for 15,000 migrants to come to Canada from countries in the Western Hemisphere.

At the same time, the United States and Canada will work together to discourage unlawful border crossings and fully implement and — the updated safe third country agreement. Welcoming refugees and seeking — asylum-seekers is a part of who Canadians and Americans are.