Judy Woodruff:

With tens of millions of Americans reeling financially from the coronavirus pandemic, the future of the U.S. economy is on the minds, of course, of many.

Both President Trump and the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, are trying to convince voters they're the best choice to revive the country in the near future and for the long haul.

This week, our chief economics correspondent, Paul Solman, takes a look at the economic agenda of Joe Biden.

It's part of our regular series Making Sense.