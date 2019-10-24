How big data became a silent colleague for artists and designers

Judy Woodruff:

One major transformation profoundly affecting the global economy is the way that big data and artificial intelligence are being used in commerce and business.

What's gotten less attention, how this decision is driving changes in the creative industries.

In the second of two pieces, special correspondent and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell looks at some of the fundamental questions this is raising for artists, designers and other creators.

It's part of our regular series Making Sense.