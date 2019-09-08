Tailoring a sustainable future for fashion

Dana Thomas:

Well there's some very cool disruptors somewhere in Silicon Valley, somewhere here in New York City. One is called Modern Meadow and they're growing leather like material in labs. They're coding the DNA and it's called bio fabricated material but it looks and feels it and it's science if you look at it through a microscope it is leather but you can't call it leather if it doesn't come from an animal. And that could you know really replace industrial farming which is horribly polluting on many levels. And it also is a cleaner way of making and a more humanitarian way for somebody like Stella McCartney who doesn't want to kill animals for her and use animal products for her line. Here's an alternative so she can make leather like she can make leather shoes where without animals being involved. There's another one out in San Francisco in Silicon Valley called Bolt Threads and they are creating silk similar to spiders but also it's called spider silk. They're using the same principle and they're doing it in a lab and they too are growing it in vats of yeast and sugar and and it's and it's silk like silk. And Stella actually has also been working with them. And the first garment made of it was a Stella McCartney dress, it was an exhibit at the Modern Museum of Art about two years ago. So these are very cool ideas one. Another one that I like very much is called Ever New. And it's a company in Seattle that takes cotton and reduces it back down to its molecular level and then regenerates it into new cotton yarn so it can be used again and again and again. That's part of that's the core of the circular economy which is what cradle to cradle it talks about what we really and Ellen MacArthur and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in England is pushing where everything is always being used again that it isn't a linear birth, use, death of a product but that it keeps going back around and around and we can do it now with polyester. There's a company in England that's doing that called Born Again and regenerating the polyester. So in theory we can have cleaner polyester because so we don't have to keep pumping oil out of the ground to make a shirt.