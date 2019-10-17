How big data is transforming creative commerce

Judy Woodruff:

One of the fundamental economic shifts of our time is the way that big data is disrupting commerce and everyday life.

Artificial intelligence, which involves machines learning, analyzing and using enormous sets of data, is expected to have an ever-wider impact, transforming industries and eliminating some jobs.

That data also can be used to appeal more directly to what customers want, including in creative industries.

Special correspondent and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell has the first of two stories on that for our segment Making Sense.