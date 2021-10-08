How Bill T. Jones’ ‘Deep Blue Sea’ explores the collective ‘we’ of the American people

Jeffrey Brown:

Jones has used dance to ask big questions of himself and others since the 1980s, when he and his partner in life and dance, Arnie Zane, first formed a company.

Even as their fame grew, their world was devastated by AIDS, which would take the life of Zane in 1988 and so many others. Jones would go on to create more than 150 dances, early on, "D-Man in the Waters," which directly addressed the loss of his loved ones. It's now the subject of a new documentary titled "Can You Bring It" co-directed by Rosalynde LeBlanc, one of Jones' former dancers.

And he's continued to take on big subjects in American life and history, as in a 2009 work on Lincoln. His choreography on Broadway for "Spring Awakening" and "Fela!" garnered two Tony Awards.

Last spring, amid the pandemic, he premiered "Afterwardsness" in the vastness of New York's Park Avenue Armory, a dance of distance and loneliness, capturing our moment.