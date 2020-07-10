These Black Americans see a statue memorializing Lincoln in different ways

Judy Woodruff:

There has been considerable conversation in this country about the taking down of Confederate statues. And there are many more debates brewing over the messages other memorials and statues send and how many people — and how people may perceive them differently.

In the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., stands the Emancipation Memorial, which has been a flash point in recent weeks.

Jeffrey Brown talked to four Black Americans on their varied views on it.

It's part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.