How Black immigrant Mainers are fighting COVID-19

Hari Sreenivasan:

The state of Maine has one of the lowest infection rates of COVID-19 in the country. But it also has the highest racial disparity when it comes to the impacts on Black Mainers.

Particularly vulnerable are Maine's Black immigrants, who support the 'Pine Tree' state's economy but say they have been slow to receive much needed state funding to combat the coronavirus.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Kira Kay reports on how the pandemic is hitting these mostly African immigrants… and what some of them are trying to do about it.

This story is part of our ongoing series "Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America."