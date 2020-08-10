How China is limiting freedom of the press in Hong Kong

Nick Schifrin:

For Beijing, this is what protecting national security looks like, frog-marching a media tycoon through his own newsroom, plainclothes officers rifling through reporters' papers, and hundreds of police corralling journalists and arresting editors who produce journalism critical of the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP.

Apple Daily is Hong Kong's largest media outlet, and its owner, Jimmy Lai, an outspoken advocate for democracy, whose arrest was designed to silence a Hong Kong media that, until now, enjoyed freedoms that don't exist in mainland China, says senior aide Mark Simon.