How China’s high-tech ‘eyes’ monitor behavior and dissent

Nick Schifrin:

In China's Lipu Mountains, past rolling hillside farms, the remote city of Guilin is nestled into a valley and built along a riverbank that's been inhabited for 10,000 years.

Today, this old town is getting older. The population is older, and often needs medical care. The closest hospital is far. So, on this day, they line up for a mobile clinic on a bus. Visiting specialists have a small room in the back for X-rays and a nearby room for eye specialists to check for cataracts.

In this clinic, everything is electronic. And all the patient records and data feed into a single phone application. It's made by the company Ping An, and the app is called Good Doctor.

Local doctor Luo Jiangshan says the technology changes everything.