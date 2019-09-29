China is producing billionaires faster than any other nation

Hari Sreenivasan:

For most of the last century, getting rich in China was against the rules. The communist government's planned economy saw to that.

But things changed in the 1980s, when then-leader Deng Xiaoping's rallying cry was "to get rich, is glorious."

Today, President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has resulted in a crackdown on ostentatious displays of wealth. It comes with one clear message: a life of luxury must come second to communist party loyalty. All this as China produces billionaires faster than any country in the world.

With support from the Pulitzer Center, we continue our series "China, Power & Prosperity" with NewsHour Special Correspondent Katrina Yu reporting from Beijing.