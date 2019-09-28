Impact of U.S.-China trade war felt in both countries

Nick Schifrin:

Well, very similar. The Chinese Sportscam looks exactly like the American Go Pro. At this Chinese New Barlun store, take a look at the words. The sneakers and the writing look an awful lot like American New Balance. That's just two examples of Chinese copycatting, that the US says turned into theft on an industrialized scale. The US has indicted hackers connected to the Chinese military for stealing specs of an American power plant similar to this model, and navigation satellite technology. And the US says the most expensive weapons system ever, the American F-35, looks just like the Chinese J-31 because Chinese hackers stole the designs. The US says, in just a few decades, theft helped China make its military world-class, and its companies, technology leaders.