How communities can improve warning systems and disaster responses

John Yang
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned this week amid criticism for not activating warning sirens during the wildfire that killed more than 100 people. It has put a spotlight on how communities respond to emergencies. Tricia Wachtendorf, the director of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware, joined John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
