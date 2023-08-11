Why people in Maui were caught off guard by the deadly wildfires

Chad Blair, Honolulu Civil Beat:

Well, the grief has just been overwhelming, as you can imagine.

I mean, Maui, although it's a separate island from Oahu and the others, we have all been there. We all have family and friends on the various islands. One of Civil Beat's own reporters, Marina Riker, she had to evacuate along with her husband at 1:00 in the morning that Tuesday.

Her rental unit was destroyed. Fortunately, she and her husband are safe now. But everyone in the state has been touched by this terrible tragedy. The video speaks for itself. It's a war zone. It's an apocalypse.