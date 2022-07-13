How Democrats are feeling about the midterm elections

Less than four months until midterm elections, Democrats are facing a series of headwinds on inflation, gun violence and abortion rights. A New York Times-Siena College poll just out shows 60 percent of voters, including a quarter of Democrats, disapprove of the job President Biden is doing. Celinda Lake of Lake Research Partners, a Democratic polling group, joins Laura Barrón-López to discuss.

