How Democrats are feeling about the midterm elections

Less than four months until midterm elections, Democrats are facing a series of headwinds on inflation, gun violence and abortion rights. A New York Times-Siena College poll just out shows 60 percent of voters, including a quarter of Democrats, disapprove of the job President Biden is doing. Celinda Lake of Lake Research Partners, a Democratic polling group, joins Laura Barrón-López to discuss.
