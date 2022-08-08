How Democrats coalesced around the Inflation Reduction Act

Lisa Desjardins:

What a dramatic weekend.

That the on-party-lines vote that happened yesterday advanced this massive piece of legislation in the U.S. Senate. The House is expected to vote Friday.

So, let's look at the big picture. What is in this large piece of legislation? One thing that would change here significantly, it aims to set a corporate minimum tax of 15 percent for large companies. It would use that money in a few ways. It also would overhaul how Medicare handles prescription drugs. That would save the government money and save some people on Medicare money as well.

And there are extensive tax credits throughout this bill to deal with climate change. That's where it spends some of the money raised through those tax increases for some corporations.

Now, Judy, I want to talk to people about one other thing in this bill. It would also decrease the deficit. Now we're waiting for final estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. But here's what we thought the bill looked like as of yesterday, and here's how that deficit reduction works.

So, first of all, you take the money brought in by all those tax changes, that's almost half-a-trillion dollars. Then you add those health care savings from allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. That's about $200 billion. Then you take — add in that climate spending. So, that takes away. That's about $400 billion, also a large amount.

In the end, you add it all up and you get over $200 billion of deficit reduction, in addition to everything else in this bill. How did Democrats do it? This bill was dead just a few weeks ago. You and I talked about it.

Well, it was a combination of grit and trust and pressure involving two men in particular, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who said he couldn't get on board. Well, he had secret talks with Senator Schumer. He said and Schumer said today it's because of all the pressure after he backed out that came on to Joe Manchin.