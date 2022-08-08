What the reconciliation bill would do to boost clean energy and combat global warming

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

If this passes the House and the president signs it into law, it will be by far the biggest investment the federal government has ever made to tackle climate change. According to several estimates, this initiative could produce a 40 percent reduction in America's carbon emissions by 2030. That's compared to 2005 levels.

So, for some context, I'm joined by Paul Bledsoe. He's a strategic adviser at the Progressive Policy Institute and president of Bledsoe & Associates. It's a policy firm that specializes in climate change. He's also worked on several international climate change treaties.

Paul Bledsoe, great to have you on the program.

We just heard Brian Deese, the president's economic adviser say, that this bill, if it becomes law, puts America on a path to meet its climate commitments. Is that true? Is this that substantial?

Paul Bledsoe, Bledsoe & Associates: It comes very close.

It will reduce U.S. CO2 emissions by about 40 percent this decade by 2030, which is a huge amount of progress. And the administration deserves real credit for it. But it is important to note that the U.S. is only 15 percent of total global emissions.

One of the things this bill has to do is begin to lead the American economy, to lead the world in clean energy production and put pressure and opportunity on nations around the world to clean up their economies and grow their clean energy sectors.

For example, China has 30 percent of global emissions, twice what the U.S. does, and just withdrew from bilateral talks on climate change. So, this bill has to not only grow the U.S. clean energy economy, but begin a global transition.