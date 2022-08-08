White House economic adviser Brian Deese discusses the Senate budget bill and inflation

Judy Woodruff:

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is a major legislative victory for the Biden administration, and it comes after months of negotiations, as we have heard, on Capitol Hill.

Joining me to discuss it all is Brian Deese, chair of the National Economic Council and the president's top economic adviser.

Brian Deese, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

As we have been saying, this is only a fraction, maybe a fourth of what the administration originally asked for last year. But, at this point, what is this going to mean if it becomes law for the country and for the Biden administration?