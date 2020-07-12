How Denver is tackling food waste to fight hunger, climate change

Hari Sreenivasan:

With more people staying at home during the pandemic, residential food waste has spiked in some parts of the country. Even before the crisis, 40% of food never made it to people's plates and once it did, $281 billion dollars of it a year was thrown away.

Tonight we take a look at one city's effort to aggressively tackle food waste. An effort they're betting will help them feed more residents in need and lower greenhouse gases. Special correspondent Allison Aubrey has the story. It's part of a five-part NewsHour series "Waste Not, Want Not," which was reported on before the COVID-19 outbreak.