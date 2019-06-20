In the U.S., 30 to 40 percent of food produced never makes it to a dining table. Much of that waste ends up in landfills. But some companies are pursuing new techniques to reduce and redistribute surplus -- plus process…
By Allison Aubrey, NPR, Mary Beth Durkin, Food4Thought Producer
If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases behind China and the United States. NewsHour Weekend's Megan Thompson sat down with Elizabeth Balkan, director of food waste for the Natural Resources Defense Council,…
By Megan Thompson, Melanie Saltzman
For now, the problem isn’t that there’s not enough food on the planet to feed everyone. The problem is how much food is wasted.
By Bryan Wood
Inconsistent and unclear date labels are causing U.S. consumers to discard tons of food that is safe to eat.
By Elaine S. Povich, Stateline
By Maea Lenei Buhre
Unemployed miners retrain to become beekeepers, solar power helps students in Malawi, and more.
Rats could get access to an all-you-can-eat buffet of garbage during the government shutdown as uncollected trash piles up.
By Jon Frandsen, Stateline
As much as 40 percent of all food in the United States is thrown away, about 38 million tons annually. This waste occurs while 1 in 7 Americans are food insecure. Now, states are working to reverse the food waste…
By Megan Thompson, Mori Rothman
About one-third of all the food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted, according to the United Nations. But several years ago, South Korea instituted a law that requires residents to separate food waste from other garbage and imposes…
By Vikram Mansharamani
The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects a shocking 35 percent of turkey meat does not get eaten during Thanksgiving. Where does it go? Into trash cans.
