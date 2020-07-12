This year’s Tour de France is a virtual ride

Eric Min:

You can go through different gates within the circuit of our maps and collect these random power ups, and they can make you faster for a short period of time. They can make you lighter. In other cases it takes away the ability for the riders behind you to take advantage of your draft. And sometimes you can go invisible for 10 seconds and you have to use these power ups very strategically. So if you know how to play the game, you have a huge advantage over someone who thinks they're just strong. So just being strong is not enough to do well on Zwift.